We’ll begin the weekend on a cool and damp note

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will gradually lose its grip on the area overnight, giving way to low pressure as we head into Saturday. Overnight, the winds will pick up, and spotty rain will develop.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will become widespread, and some heavy downpours will be possible at times through Saturday morning. The rain will lighten up and we’ll see some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon. Temps will remain in the 50s tonight-Saturday, eventually hitting the 30s and 40s Saturday night. Some spotty snowflakes/flurries could mix in with occasional rain Saturday night-Sunday AM.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s and low temps around freezing Sunday night. We’ll dry out into Monday, but temps will remain below-normal, keep the jackets around into next week!

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

