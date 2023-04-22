Tazewell rallies to beat Princeton in Coppinger opener

Bulldogs win 13-8
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs overcame an early three-run deficit in the first game of their Coppinger Tournament championship defence.

Tazewell scored six runs in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. The Bulldogs would go on to win 13-8.

Other tournament scores from Friday:

Beckley 10 - Graham 0

Richlands 6 - Pikeview 5

Marion 14 - Bluefield 1

