Tazewell rallies to beat Princeton in Coppinger opener

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs overcame an early three-run deficit in the first game of their Coppinger Tournament championship defence.

Tazewell scored six runs in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. The Bulldogs would go on to win 13-8.

Other tournament scores from Friday:

Beckley 10 - Graham 0

Richlands 6 - Pikeview 5

Marion 14 - Bluefield 1

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.