Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce holds annual member’s dinner

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) For the first time since Covid and the second time since its inception in 2019- the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce held their member’s dinner Friday night.

The event was held inside the Appalachian Arts Center in Cedar Bluff. Businesses and community members were recognized for a myriad of accomplishments including community building and tourism. An award unique to this year was -health hero- which recognized organizations who kept the economy and citizens protected during the pandemic. Director of the chamber, Keisha Cole, told the crowd that she looks forward to even more growth in the county’s business community in 2023.

List of those recognized:

Community Builder Award: Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

Health Heroes: Clinch Valley Health, Carillion Tazewell Hospital, Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Tazewell EMS, Tazewell Sheriff’s Dept. and Tazewell Health Dept.

Community Civic Award: Ashley Fisher of Fisher and Company

Business Beautification Award: Virginia Warner

Tourism: Real McCoy Cabins, Foxtail Orchard, Back of the Dragon, and the Old Jail

Citizen of the Year (Posthumous) Dr. Joe Adair

Citizen of the Year: Ginger Branton

