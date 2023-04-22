Oakvale rockslide leaves one-way traffic on Ingleside Rd.

Work to clear the road was underway on Saturday.
Work to clear the road was underway on Saturday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A rockslide off Ingleside Rd. in Oakvale, W.Va. Saturday left the road only open to one-way traffic.

A crew with the W.Va. Division of Highways was on-scene Saturday afternoon to clear the road. A worker told WVVA at the scene -- cleanup efforts were expected to last until Monday, but that one-lane traffic would be able to pass through at a minimum until then.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
The map shows where a shooting took place on Thursday, April 20.
Beckley Police launch homicide investigation
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
Lanes reopen after Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway

Latest News

Earth Day Festival held in Pipestem
Earth Day Festival held in Pipestem
The locations featured are in Bluefield, WV and Pipestem, WV.
VIDEO: Local beauty spotlight for Earth Day
Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce holds annual member’s dinner
Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce holds annual member’s dinner
Arc faults cause more than 30,000 house fires each year.
Mister Sparky Spotlight: protecting your home from ‘arc faults’