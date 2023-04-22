Oakvale rockslide leaves one-way traffic on Ingleside Rd.

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A rockslide off Ingleside Rd. in Oakvale, W.Va. Saturday left the road only open to one-way traffic.

A crew with the W.Va. Division of Highways was on-scene Saturday afternoon to clear the road. A worker told WVVA at the scene -- cleanup efforts were expected to last until Monday, but that one-lane traffic would be able to pass through at a minimum until then.

