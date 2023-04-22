Earth Day Festival held in Pipestem

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the world heals from the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s Earth Day was able to see people gather to honor our planet with the return of the Appalachian South Folklike Center’s Earth Day Festival.

“It’s all about taking care of each other, taking care of the planet, caring for each other, people meeting sharing food and music. And talking about issues liek how we can be better stewards of the planet,” said Tim Mainland, the center’s director.

The day’s events featured musicians along with local vendors offering goods such as crystals, art, and holistic products. Environmental information booths were also on hand as well as form mending tables with reiki and massage.

“What I do with massage therapy is natural healing. This festival that Lori has put on for the community really is a collective of artists getting together celebrating mother Earth,” said massage therapist for Salon 304, Jessica Coburn,

All in all the festival’s purpose was to foster a sense of community in the area and served as a reminder that we only have one Earth.

