Cold air settles in tonight and tomorrow

After a rainy morning today due to a cold front, things have dried up. Tonight we will see temperatures drop down into the upper 30s. With the cold front moved through, we will see colder temperatures throughout the week, well below normal. Tonight will remain partly cloudy, though we could have a few stray rain showers popping up through the evening.

Temperatures will be much colder tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be a much cooler day than today. We’ll start out with temperatures in the 40s though the morning, then temperatures will only get into the low to mid 50s for the high. The day will remain dry with heavier cloud cover up north. We could still see a few stray showers / flurries though it will remain mainly in the mountains. Winds will die down a bit too, with less wind gusts. Low temperatures will be near freezing Sunday and Monday nights.

Sunday will be a lot colder as well (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the 50s for the most part. We will stay dry until around the middle of the week, after that we will see more rain settle in through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.