Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Stevie

By Collin Rogers and Joshua Bolden
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Our friends with the Mercer County Humane Society recently stopped by WVVA News @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Collin Rogers to introduce us all to Stevie.

She is named after Fleetwood Mac rock and music legend, Stevie Nicks.

In this edition, Kim Bay has all the details on our furry friend in the video above.

Brock is a 3-year-old neutered female weighing roughly 50lbs.

She is up-to-date on all vaccinations and would do well with an active and energetic single or family home.

If you’re interested in Stevie contact the humane society’s adoption coordinator, Sandy, at 304.308.4789

