West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A former parole officer with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation will soon be on the other side of the system.

44-year-old Anthony DeMetro was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release for sexually assaulting a female parolee of which he was the parole officer.

According to court documents DeMetro admitted to using physical force and his power, status, and authority as a parole officer to force a female parolee to perform a sexual act on him. Those same court documents say that this incident happened on or around April 16th of 2021.

DeMetro admitted that he knew that the parolee did not want to have sex with him but that he coerced and forced her into doing so anyway, for his own sexual gratification.

The parolee was attempting to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program as a condition of her parole.

The incident was investigated by the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office.

The special agent in charge of the investigation, Mike Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, said “Mr. DeMetro was in a position of power and authority. He used that authority to take advantage of and prey on a vulnerable woman. This behavior was in violation of the oath he took and cannot be tolerated. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate color of law abuses by public officials.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said quote “We thank the survivor for having the courage and strength to come forward to tell her story. The Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable public officials who exploit their power and authority to sexually assault and harm vulnerable people.”

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia sharing his thoughts as well, “This office will continue to hold people accountable who use their position of power to sexually assault vulnerable victims. I want to thank the victim again for being brave enough to come forward, even though she was putting her personal safety and freedom at risk.”

