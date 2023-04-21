We’ll be warm and dry today, but changes are on the way

It’ll feel like Summer once again today as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. With this dry air in place, there is an increased risk for wildfires. Remember: Burning is banned in West Virginia until further notice and burning is prohibited in Virginia before 4 pm.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours, and some rain will begin to push into the region late tonight. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild in the 50s for most.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours and rain will develop late. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected Saturday morning as a cold front swings through. Most should dry up throughout the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few spotty showers will remain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 50s on Saturday.

Rain will fall at times on Saturday, especially during the morning hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay on the cooler side to start off next week. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for most on Sunday and Monday and we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cooler air will filter into our region behind a cold front. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 50s and 60s for the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.