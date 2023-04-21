We’ll be warm and dry today, but changes are on the way

A cold front will bring rain our way on Saturday morning
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll feel like Summer once again today as temperatures climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. With this dry air in place, there is an increased risk for wildfires. Remember: Burning is banned in West Virginia until further notice and burning is prohibited in Virginia before 4 pm.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours, and some rain will begin to push into the region late tonight. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild in the 50s for most.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours and rain will develop late.
Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours and rain will develop late.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected Saturday morning as a cold front swings through. Most should dry up throughout the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few spotty showers will remain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler in the 50s on Saturday.

Rain will fall at times on Saturday, especially during the morning hours.
Rain will fall at times on Saturday, especially during the morning hours.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay on the cooler side to start off next week. Temperatures will top off in the 50s for most on Sunday and Monday and we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cooler air will filter into our region behind a cold front.
Cooler air will filter into our region behind a cold front.(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will climb back up into the upper 50s and 60s for the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Kylie Meadows signs pro contract
Kylie Meadows signs professional contract with Puerto Rico’s Montaneras de Morovis
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Big changes to our weather pattern are coming this weekend
Full video forecast (4-20-2023)
Full video forecast (4-20-2023)
Full Forecast (4/20)
Full Forecast (4/20)
Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures will make for a great pool day!
Summer-like conditions are expected today