VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, April 20 in Buchanan County.

The crash occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 700.

According to the VSP, a1999 Pontiac Firebird was traveling on Route 460 when it came through a curve and crossed the double-solid line. The Pontiac swerved suddenly to avoid an oncoming vehicle, which caused the Pontiac to run off the right side of the highway. The Pontiac then came back across Route 460, ran off the left side, struck the guardrail, spun around and struck the guardrail a second time.

A male, 16, passenger in the Pontiac was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.

The male, 15, driver was charged with Driving Under the Influence and for not having a valid operator’s license.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

