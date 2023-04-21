United Methodist Temple to celebrate 40 years

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - United Methodist Temple will be hosting “40 Years on the Hill” in celebration of the 122-year-old church’s 40th anniversary move to the hilltop location on May 6 and 7.

May 6 will be a day of free events including a car show, family games, music and dance performances, food, pickleball games, and more.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a payer walk, followed by the car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be live music from the New River Jazz beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pickleball, under the direction of longtime Beckley basketball coach Dave Barksdale, kicks off at 11 a.m., at The Place, and Mayor Robert Rappold is expected to read a proclamation to commemorate the event at noon.

Church member and car show organizer Sam Longanacre said car owners are welcome to participate in the show without being members of AACC or other car show clubs. They should simply show up for registration beginning at 9 a.m. and pay the $10 entry fee. Drivers will receive coffee and donuts, lunch, access to all activities, and be eligible for trophies and door prizes.

Kids’ entertainment will also be available throughout the day with a bounce house, cornhole, and other games along with crafts and hot dog lunches. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities will continue after 2:30 p.m. with the children’s choir performing and an ice cream social and cake walk.

Additional performers include the Karen Fama dancers at 1:05 p.m., and David Shrewsbury, a professional musician and former United Methodist Temple member now living in Boston, Mass., at 12:05 p.m.

Choir Director Daniel Spurgeon said he’s hopeful former choir members and musicians will attend and participate in a special reunion choir. They’ll be rehearsing on May 6 at 7 p.m., and again Sunday morning, May 7, at 9:30 to prepare for a performance during 10:30 a.m. worship in the sanctuary. (Attendance at both rehearsals is not mandatory. For more reunion choir information, call Daniel Spurgeon at 304-252-6213.)

Sunday activities include Sunday School at 9 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m., coffee, photo and memorabilia displays, a group photo, celebration luncheon at The Place, and a pipe organ recital following the luncheon.

For more event information, call 304-252-6213, or visit www.umtemple.com for additional information about United Methodist Temple.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.