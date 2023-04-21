Two Virginias’ lawmakers gather for 2023′s Legislative Point of View Breakfast

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - State lawmakers from Va. and W.Va. met Friday morning at Bluefield, W.Va.’s Clover Club for the annual Legislative Point of View Breakfast.

Put-on with the help of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, Friday’s breakfast saw local leaders and constituents hear from legislators on their progress so far for 2023, and their plans for the future with both W.Va. and Va. in mind.

“We have similarities. If you close your eyes you’d never know that you crossed state lines,” said Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Richlands.) “So the people is the same, the economics is the same, the challenges is the same, but also the opportunities is the same.

“It’s nice to be able to come before members of the community that you know and that have been supportive of you,” said Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County.) “And to transmit that information and let them know we’re making progress.”

The event was hosted by WVVA’s own Annie Moore, who covers W.Va. state politics with Capitol Beat.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.