Shady Spring scores 21 runs, tops regional foe Pikeview

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - AA #6 Shady Spring left no doubt in its win over AA #9 Pikeview on Thursday night.

The Tigers beat the Panthers 21-3. Shady Spring scored the first ten runs and Pikeview responded with the next three. Then, the Tigers tallied the final 11 runs of the game. All 11 came in the fourth inning.

Cash McCall hit two home runs in that fourth inning.

