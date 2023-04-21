Restoration process for Hotel Thelma continues

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The restoration process is continuing for a historic building in Bluefield, West Virginia. During the segregation era Hotel Thelma was one of the few Mercer County listings in the Green Book, a road map for African Americans traveling to find safe lodging.

Time and vacancy have taken their toll on the building but the owner recently hosted a group from Chicago, Illinois that cleaned a lot of the debris from the building. The owner says the building is structurally sound but it’s going to take continued support from the community to get the hotel restored.

“The next stop would be to start initiating funding locally through organizations as well as private organizations, the city, to help with the roof aspect of it,” said owner, Reverend James Mitchell Sr.

Mitchell says he expects the total cost for the restoration of Hotel Thelma to be near 2 million dollars.

