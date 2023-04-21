Raleigh County Schools hosts inclusive Pre-K Expo

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday, April 21, Raleigh County Schools held a Pre-K Expo at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and focused on giving families and kids the resources they need to begin the Pre-K journey. The expo featured multiple programs and businesses from the area, including Access Health, Head Start and more.

While the event offered booths and activities for the kids, one educator tells WVVA that it was also inclusive, providing opportunities to those students who may need a little extra help in the classroom.

“Whether they do or do not have disabilities that they will have the opportunities to participate in programs and that maybe, if they need a little extra help, we can provide that in preschool,” shared Lori Thompson, Preschool Specialist for Raleigh County Schools.

Thompson says the event offered screenings for developmental and educational delays so parents can know where to put their focus come schooltime.

Some top hits Friday were the bookmobile, bouncy house and school bus.

