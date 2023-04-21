Princeton veterans, rotary club thank first responders

First responders were welcomed to free lunch Friday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Vietnam Veterans in Princeton along with the city’s Rotary Club thanked first responders with free lunch at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Center.

From 11:00-2:00 in the afternoon, police officers, fire fighters, EMS workers and more came through the center for a bite to eat, served by Vietnam vets and Rotary Club members. Those attending told WVVA while they were very grateful for the groups’ generosity, it meant even more coming from veterans who had already put their lives on the line serving their country.

“It means a lot,” said Captain J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. “For these guys who have sacrificed throughout the years to recognize us, you know, it’s kind of humbling.”

Captain Ruble added he and his team make sure to attend the event every year -- and while the food is surely a pleasant offering, it was more about meeting the community they serve every day.

