Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway; school bus routes affected

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police have closed part of southbound US 52/Fancy Gap in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp says the road is temporarily closed because of a “criminal investigation,” saying there is no active threat to the community, the incident is “contained” and no members of law enforcement are hurt.

No other information has yet been released about the circumstances of the Friday afternoon closure, roughly 3.7 miles south of VA 148.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

Court Generic
Beckley man sentenced for domestic abuse
Hotel Thelma
Restoration process for Hotel Thelma continues
Birthdays: 4.21.23
Birthdays: 4.21.23
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash