Police activity closes part of Fancy Gap Highway; school bus routes affected

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police have closed part of southbound US 52/Fancy Gap in Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp says the road is temporarily closed because of a “criminal investigation,” saying there is no active threat to the community, the incident is “contained” and no members of law enforcement are hurt.

No other information has yet been released about the circumstances of the Friday afternoon closure, roughly 3.7 miles south of VA 148.

