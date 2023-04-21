Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank to give out free food in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Moutaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Former Mount Hope High School and Heritage Center.

The pantry will be giving out free food to Fayette County residents, but it is first come first serve.

For more information, visit HOME | MFB (mountaineerfoodbank.org).

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.