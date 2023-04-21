Mister Sparky Spotlight: protecting your home from ‘arc faults’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, information is shared about ‘arc faults.’ Arcing type faults cause more than 30,000 home fires each year, according to Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia.

Mister Sparky’s services can help by replacing them.

Common causes of arc faults include: nails driven into walls, which can break wire insulation and cause arcing, cables that are improperly nailed or stapled too tightly against a wall stud. This can damage insulation and cause arcing. Furniture pushed against or resting on electrical cords can damage wire insulation. Damaged cords can also lead to arcing. Extension or applicance cords that are damaged or have worn or cracked insulation can contribute to electrical arcing.

Getting in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia:

If you’d like to get in touch with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, call 304-355-5200. You can visit its website here and Facebook page here.

