Main Street School holding open house

The private school is located in Cedar Bluff, Va.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A private school in Cedar Bluff, Va. is holding an open house on Mon. April 24 from 5-7 p.m. The school is located inside Community Heights Church at 160 Steelsburg Hwy, Cedar Bluff.

The school is for children K4 (Kindergarten four-year-old age group) through tenth grade. It has a Bible based curriculum, small class sizes, and students also do community service projects.

For more information, you can call 276-979-4091. You can visit the school’s website here and Facebook page here.

