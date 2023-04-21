“Legendary” Northfork Basketball team to be showcased at Granada Theater Saturday.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A documentary showcasing a legendary basketball run for one local high school is set to be shown at Bluefield, W.Va.’s Granada Theater Saturday evening.

“Blue Demons: A West Virginia Legacy” takes a dive into the storied history of Northfork’s former high school basketball team. The team set multiple records in its heyday, including one for most consecutive state championships.

The team’s former statistician, who is featured in the PBS documentary, said such work is important in preserving the team’s history for future generations, as some students already aren’t aware of the area’s storied past.

“As time goes on and it’s not right in front of us, the story diminishes,” said Gary Dove. “And today I’ve talked to kids in high school and they have no clue what went on, how we won the state championship eight consecutive seasons.”

The documentary is set for showing Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Granada theater, free of charge. You can contact the theater at (304) 589-0239 for more information.

