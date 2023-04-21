“Legendary” Northfork Basketball team to be showcased at Granada Theater Saturday.

Saturday's showing is free of charge.
Saturday's showing is free of charge.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A documentary showcasing a legendary basketball run for one local high school is set to be shown at Bluefield, W.Va.’s Granada Theater Saturday evening.

“Blue Demons: A West Virginia Legacy” takes a dive into the storied history of Northfork’s former high school basketball team. The team set multiple records in its heyday, including one for most consecutive state championships.

The team’s former statistician, who is featured in the PBS documentary, said such work is important in preserving the team’s history for future generations, as some students already aren’t aware of the area’s storied past.

“As time goes on and it’s not right in front of us, the story diminishes,” said Gary Dove. “And today I’ve talked to kids in high school and they have no clue what went on, how we won the state championship eight consecutive seasons.”

The documentary is set for showing Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Granada theater, free of charge. You can contact the theater at (304) 589-0239 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

Bluefield Monument first began business in 1922.
Bluefield, Virginia business celebrates 100+ years of operation
Legislators from both sides of the state line spoke on Friday.
Two Virginias’ lawmakers gather for 2023′s Legislative Point of View Breakfast
The pantry will be giving out free food to Fayette County residents, but it is first come first...
Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank to give out free food in Fayette County
2023 “Work Zone Awareness Week” wraps up Friday