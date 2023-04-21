Kids Chess Tournament this Saturday in Tazewell

Kids Chess Tournament this Saturday in Tazewell
Kids Chess Tournament this Saturday in Tazewell(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re looking for a kid-friendly indoor event this weekend- look no further than the Tazewell County Public Library’s annual chess tournament.

The event is for kids aged 5 to 14- with sign up beginning at 8 am. The tourney kicks off around 9:30 am and will continue throughout the day. Representatives for the library say events like this bring people together.

“We think gaming is a good way to build community. And chess is a new way- or really an old way- of building that community,” said Chris Wilkes, Assistant Director of Tazewell County Public Libraries.

The chess tournament will take place at 197 Main Street in Tazewell and is free to participate.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

Bluefield Monument first began business in 1922.
Bluefield, Virginia business celebrates 100+ years of operation
Saturday's showing is free of charge.
“Legendary” Northfork Basketball team to be showcased at Granada Theater Saturday.
Legislators from both sides of the state line spoke on Friday.
Two Virginias’ lawmakers gather for 2023′s Legislative Point of View Breakfast
The pantry will be giving out free food to Fayette County residents, but it is first come first...
Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank to give out free food in Fayette County
2023 “Work Zone Awareness Week” wraps up Friday