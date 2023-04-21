Kids Chess Tournament this Saturday in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’re looking for a kid-friendly indoor event this weekend- look no further than the Tazewell County Public Library’s annual chess tournament.

The event is for kids aged 5 to 14- with sign up beginning at 8 am. The tourney kicks off around 9:30 am and will continue throughout the day. Representatives for the library say events like this bring people together.

“We think gaming is a good way to build community. And chess is a new way- or really an old way- of building that community,” said Chris Wilkes, Assistant Director of Tazewell County Public Libraries.

The chess tournament will take place at 197 Main Street in Tazewell and is free to participate.

