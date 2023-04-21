Human Rights Commission to host monthly ‘movie night’ in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s Human Rights Commission has started a monthly movie night.

Their goal is to use film and art as a starting point for greater discussions about diversity and inclusion within our communities.

The next installment of the series is happening this Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Beckley Arts Center, where the commission will be showing ‘Kiss the Ground’ in honor of Earth Day.

According to Chair Danielle Stewart, their last installment of ‘Hidden Figures’ had a powerful affect on a teen in her own family.

“You can ready about the way things were, but it was eye opening for her to look on the screen at how minorities were treated in the 1960s. It helped her understand why things are the way they are today.”

While Sunday’s showing will be at the Beckley Arts Center on Johnstown Road, the organization hopes to eventually return to their regular location at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.

The movies are free and open to anyone interested in attending.

