Bluefield, Virginia business celebrates 100+ years of operation

Bluefield Monument first began business in 1922.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, Va.’s Bluefield Monument Company celebrated more than 100 years of business on Friday.

Founded in 1922, the company has worked to create everything from gravestones an mausoleums to memorials, benches, cornerstones and much more throughout the area.

On Friday, Bluefield, Va.’s Communications Director said seeing a local business make it past a century of work isn’t very common, and gave her and the community all the more reason to celebrate the occasion.

“It’s not very often that you get to celebrate 100 years in business,” said Lori Stacy. “This business has been here for an entire century, before most of us have even been alive. So we’re just so excited to be able to celebrate with Mr. Neal today.”

Some notable creations from Bluefield Monument include veterans’ memorials in Bluefield, Va., Narrows and Princeton -- along with coal miners’ memorials in Richlands and Dante, among many other contributions to the area.

