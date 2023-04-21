Beckley Police launch homicide investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officers from Beckley Police Department are now investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday night just after 11 p.m.

According to a release from Beckley PD, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 Block of Scott Avenue. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes, where they located 32 fired shell casings and glass from an automobile in the roadway at the intersection between Scott Avenue and Eighth Street, but all parties and vehicles involved were gone when the officers arrived.

A victim was located about four minutes later after officers were contacted by the local hospital saying a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound.

30-year-old Malique Shaquille Medley, of Beckley, was identified as the victim, and though he made it to the hospital, Medley did die from his injuries that he sustained in the shooting.

Beckley PD and Crime Stoppers preliminary investigation determined that the victim, his wife and two children were traveling in a vehicle along Scott Avenue in area of Eighth Street, when an unknown subject(s) standing in the area between Eight and Ninth Street fired multiple rounds into the passenger side of the vehicle where the victim was seated. Three black males were seen running down Scott Avenue and then onto Ninth Street toward Sheridan Avenue.

The department and Crime Stoppers are asking that if anyone has any information pertaining to the shooting or investigation that they contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com.

No arrests have been made at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

