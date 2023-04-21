Beckley PD, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office both investigating shooting deaths

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Both the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating separate shooting deaths that took place within the same week.

The first occurred in a wooded area of Carriage Drive on Tuesday, April 18. The Sheriff’s Office recently released information revealing that the victim of that shooting was 17 years old.

The office is actively seeking the community’s help in finding leads.

“There could be some missing piece somewhere that somebody knows that would clear up the whole investigation,” explained Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday. “So, any information the community has, the public has...We have CRIMESTOPPERS; you can call the Sheriff’s Office; you can do it anonymously.”

Within city limits, the Beckley PD is currently investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Scott Avenu and Eighth Street late Thursday night.

“There was one suspect that was struck,” shared Michael Deems, a detective for the Beckley Police Department. “He was struck one time. He was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling through the area and he was subsequently pronounced dead at BAR-H.”

This individual has been identified as 30-year-old Malique Shaquille Medley of Beckley. While he was only hit once, officers say they found 32 shell casings at the scene.

Following the news of these shooting deaths, WVVA asked both the Beckley PD and the Sheriff’s Office if they are seeing an uptick in gun violence.

Both agencies said no.

“We aren’t necessarily seeing a huge increase in shootings,” Canaday stated. “There are other crimes that fluctuate and go up and down and maybe up, but shootings themselves, we aren’t seeing a huge increase in.”

“I wouldn’t say that we’re seeing an uptick at this time,” Deems added. “It’s pretty normal for us to have some instances where these things happen, and this would be considered the first homicide in the City of Beckley this year.”

While both say the number of shootings is staying on trend with previous years, they add that they tackle every shooting with the same ferocity as they work to learn the truth.

“We only have one opportunity to do an investigation, and so we already try to treat each case as a homicide and investigate it as thoroughly as we can,” said Canaday.

If you have a tip of the Scott Avenue shooting, contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com.

If you have a tip on the Carriage Drive shooting, contact the RCSO at (304) 255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.