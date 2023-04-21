Beckley man sentenced for domestic abuse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced Friday, April 21 to two to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding and one year for domestic battery.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson, Latif Porter was convicted on February 1.

Porter’s arrest came after he beat his girlfriend up so badly that she arrived at the hospital unconscious, there she was diagnosed with a crushed orbital bone. Because of this injury, the victim had to be airlifted to a Charleston hospital for emergency surgery to save her eye.

