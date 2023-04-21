2023 “Work Zone Awareness Week” wraps up Friday

(NBC15)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday, April 21 marked the end of 2023′s national Work Zone Awareness Week -- meant to emphasize safety to drivers moving through work zones across the United States.

The week began back in 1997 in the Commonwealth, as a group of VDOT workers reportedly looked to dedicate a week to raise awareness regarding work zone safety. Since then, the week has been recognized nationally as of 2000.

Some tips for drivers passing through work zones include maintaining a slow speed, following signed and flaggers -- and making sure to allow extra space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

You can find more information and tips from VDOT here.

