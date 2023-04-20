Video shows former area bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - Last month, a Nicholas County school bus driver was fired after being arrested on DUI charges.

33-year-old Casey Dodrill was driving a school bus on March 8 when he allegedly drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says Dodrill admitted to police he drank six beers on the day of the incident and “had a lot on his mind.”

He then failed three sobriety tests and blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

Less than three weeks later, Dodrill and another bus driver who allegedly knew he was intoxicated was fired.

This week, 5′s sister station WSAZ obtained video that shows Dodrill on his afternoon bus route.

Click on the video above to watch the surveillance video.

