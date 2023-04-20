Video shows former area bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated

“Read this. I’m too drunk … to read this,” he told someone while behind the wheel.
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
By Joseph Payton and WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - Last month, a Nicholas County school bus driver was fired after being arrested on DUI charges.

33-year-old Casey Dodrill was driving a school bus on March 8 when he allegedly drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover, according to a criminal complaint.

Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route

The complaint says Dodrill admitted to police he drank six beers on the day of the incident and “had a lot on his mind.”

He then failed three sobriety tests and blew a .118 on a breathalyzer test.

Less than three weeks later, Dodrill and another bus driver who allegedly knew he was intoxicated was fired.

Area bus driver fired at school board meeting after DUI charge

This week, 5′s sister station WSAZ obtained video that shows Dodrill on his afternoon bus route.

Click on the video above to watch the surveillance video.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say (3/9/23)

Area school bus driver arrested on DUI charges after almost crashing on route (3/10/23)

Area school district to consider firing bus driver charged with DUI while on duty (3/27/23)

Area bus driver fired at school board meeting after DUI charge (3/29/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting
The case against the Daniels pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband was dismissed on...
Natalie Cochran’s murder indictment dismissed; prosecutor may seek re-indictment pending test

Latest News

Drug Enforcement Administration Announces Spring Take Back Day
Several counties to host prescription take-back day
Ashely Billips and Donald Tartt Jr.
Two Glen Jean residents facing felony charges
Image: Appalachian Regional Commission
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”