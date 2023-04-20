Two Glen Jean residents facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two individuals, Ashley Billips, 36, and Donald Tartt Jr., 36, both of Glen Jean, have been charged with felony nighttime burglary along with misdemeanor destruction of property and petit larceny.

Tartt is also additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor brandishing.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Purdue II of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a burglary in progress ar the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean on Wednesday, April 19, just before 11 p.m.

The 911 dispatchers told law enforcement that when the homeowners returned to their home, they noticed a window broke, and a male and female inside the residence. Before deputies arrived, the male subject had fled to a nearby residence. Deputies detained the female upon arrival and searched for the male, who was located, as well as missing property from the home.

Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

