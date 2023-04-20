Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approves landfill bid

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approved a $5.4 million bid to begin the next phase designing the Tazewell County Landfill. The money will pay for design, permitting, and construction. The $5.4m bid exceeds the estimated amount by nearly $3m.

The board met on April 19 to discuss the landfill becuase the original bid was totaled at $3.2 million in August of 2020, but due to pandemic delays, the project could not proceed until the summer of 2022. Because of other factors such as inflation, costs raised which brought about the need for a new bid.

According to County Administrator, Eric Young, “We delayed the work hoping costs would go down and they did not. Consumer inflation is 6% nationally, but in the construction industry, particularly the infrastructure industry, costs have soared above anyone’s expectations. Federal spending from ARPA and the Infrastructure Bill is occupying many contractors with the equipment and workers needed for this project, they are getting top dollar anywhere they turn. The current cell will be full in March of 2024. So, we simply cannot wait any longer in hopes prices will fall.”

In consideration of covering the higher-than-expected costs in the upcoming budget, the board voted to apply its remaining ARPA contingency funds to the project, which will account for about $1 million.

Young explained, “You may recall we finished last fiscal year with a higher balance than we expected and had planned to put those funds in our reserve. Now, most of that money will go to covering the landfill construction and other inflationary overruns. It is going to be tight, but we think we can cash flow this cost without a tax adjustment or dipping into reserves.”

