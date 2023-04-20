Summer-like conditions are expected today

It’s going to be a warm one today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies and a light wind out of the southwest. Even though gusty winds aren’t expected, dry conditions will lead to an increased risk for wildfires today. Remember: Burning is banned in West Virginia until further notice and burning is prohibited in Virginia before 4 pm.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures top off in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild overnight with lows in the 50s for most.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures hover in the 50s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow, and temperatures will stay on the mild side. Highs will climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s Friday afternoon.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and temperatures will stay mild. (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns this weekend as a cold front moves in. We’ll see rain at times late Friday night and Saturday morning with a few isolated showers possible on Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds are also expected on Saturday from that front.

A cold front will bring rain our way on Saturday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll cool down behind the front with highs in the 50s for most on Sunday. Temperatures look to rebound into the upper 50s and 60s for most of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.