Several counties to host prescription take-back day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several law enforcement offices are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Citizens will be able to anonymously drop off unneeded medications such as tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Any pills should be removed from the bottle and placed in a plastic bag and sealed.

The event will be a “pull-up and drop off” styles take-back.

W.Va. location sites here:

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

McDowell County Sheriff’s Department

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Beckley Police Department

Wyoming County Prevention Coalition

WVSP Gauley Bridge Detachment

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Va. location sites here:

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Giles County Sheriff’s Office

Pulaski Police Department

Dublin Police Department

Blacksburg Police Department

