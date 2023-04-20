Several counties to host prescription take-back day

Drug Enforcement Administration Announces Spring Take Back Day
Drug Enforcement Administration Announces Spring Take Back Day(press release)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several law enforcement offices are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Citizens will be able to anonymously drop off unneeded medications such as tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Any pills should be removed from the bottle and placed in a plastic bag and sealed.

The event will be a “pull-up and drop off” styles take-back.

W.Va. location sites here:

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office

McDowell County Sheriff’s Department

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Beckley Police Department

Wyoming County Prevention Coalition

WVSP Gauley Bridge Detachment

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Va. location sites here:

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Giles County Sheriff’s Office

Pulaski Police Department

Dublin Police Department

Blacksburg Police Department

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting
The case against the Daniels pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband was dismissed on...
Natalie Cochran’s murder indictment dismissed; prosecutor may seek re-indictment pending test

Latest News

Ashely Billips and Donald Tartt Jr.
Two Glen Jean residents facing felony charges
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former area bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated
Image: Appalachian Regional Commission
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”
Appalachian Regional Commission hears from state, federal leaders in virtual “roadshow”