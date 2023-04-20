Several counties to host prescription take-back day
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several law enforcement offices are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Citizens will be able to anonymously drop off unneeded medications such as tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Any pills should be removed from the bottle and placed in a plastic bag and sealed.
The event will be a “pull-up and drop off” styles take-back.
W.Va. location sites here:
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office
McDowell County Sheriff’s Department
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Beckley Police Department
Wyoming County Prevention Coalition
WVSP Gauley Bridge Detachment
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Va. location sites here:
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
Giles County Sheriff’s Office
Pulaski Police Department
Dublin Police Department
Blacksburg Police Department
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.