Salon 304 holds Grand Opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Salon 304 held its grand opening today- adding itself to the ever-growing network of business in Mercer Street’s Grassroots District. The owner tells WVVA she is glad to start her business in the community..

”We’re just really happy with all the development and things going on down here. We’d like to offer a lot of different services to the community and just be a place where everybody can come get peace,” said Jasmine Day.

Those services include hair cuts and colors, nails, massages, eyelashes, waxing and more. Salon 304 is located at 225 Mercer Street and their hours are 10 am to 5pm everyday except Sunday. Day adds that there is lot of room in the building to expand services and hopes to see that growth soon.

