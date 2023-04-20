Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Beckley shooting death
The case against the Daniels pharmacist accused of poisoning her husband was dismissed on...
Natalie Cochran’s murder indictment dismissed; prosecutor may seek re-indictment pending test

Latest News

Xaviera Steele
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Suspect in deadly Maine shootings to appear in court
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden delivers remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
Damaged buildings, debris, downed trees are seen in Shawnee, Okla. after the town was rocked by...
Storms destroy buildings in Oklahoma town
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction