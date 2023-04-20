Raleigh County Pre-K expo a ‘one stop shop’ for early education needs

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Organizers for Raleigh County’s Pre-K Expo set for Friday, April 21, 2023, say it will be a ‘one stop shop’ for all of your early childhood education and childcare needs.

The event is happening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

According to organizer Penny Lowery, one of the top priorities for the fair will be getting children under the age of five enrolled in one of the county’s multiple and free Pre-K sites next year. There will also be opportunities for children who are three to participate if they have certain learning disabilities.

Lowery said the fair will be a great opportunity for guardians to learn more about available options to set up their children success.

“Intervention is critical. The sooner you can work with children in developing language skills, reading to them, talking to them, and having them interact with other children, that is imperative for them to become fluent readers by the end of third grade.”

The fair is more than just an opportunity to sign-up for Pre-K, she added. There will be daycares on site, Birth to Three, private schools, and opportunities to learn more about Raleigh County’s Head Start Program and other private Pre-K programs.

There will also be staff on hand to help parents fill out the Pre-K application.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children under five as there will be interactive sites set up for kids across the convention center, including free giveaways of bikes and trikes.

Pre-K & Kindergarten | Raleigh County School District (thrillshare.com)

