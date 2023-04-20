Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - – Paul Richard Massey, 50, of Shady Spring, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and money laundering. Massey admitted to issuing fraudulent payments as an insurance claims adjuster and using the money to fund a powersports business that he owns.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, “Massey was employed as a claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance Company from 2015 until June 2019. Massey was routinely assigned claim files to investigate after Allstate customers filed a claim under their insurance policy. Massey’s job included investigating assigned claims, determining coverage, and coordinating with the insured customer and others to determine what services were needed to bring a claim to conclusion. In his role as claims adjuster, Massey had the authority to issue settlement check payments to policy holders and businesses on behalf of Allstate to settle insured property damage claims.”

Massey admitted to authorizing and issuing a $15,110.29 check on behalf of Allstate on December 26, 2018 to a business called American Mitigation Services LLC, also known as AMS Cleaning. He later admitted that AMS had not done any work to justify the payment and further admitted to a relationship with the business where he was an authorized signer on its bank account.

On behalf of Allstate to AMS Cleaning, Massey admitted to authorizing and issuing 68 fraudulent claim payments that totaled over $850,000 between January 22, 2018, through June 19, 2019.

He attempted to hide the fraudulent behavior by creating false receipts and documents that appeared to justify the payments.

Massey used the fraudulent claims payments deposited in AMS Cleaning’s bank account to fund Massey Powersports LLC, a Beckley business owned and operated by Massey. The investigation revealed that Massey routinely wrote checks from AMS Cleaning’s bank account to pay Massey Powersports employees, to purchase inventory for Massey Powersports, and to pay Massey Powersports’ reccurring bills. Massey admitted that on December 27, 2018, he wired $105,403.20 in fraudulently obtained proceeds from AMS Cleaning’s bank account to a North Carolina business to prepay for tractors intended for Massey Powersports.

Massey attempted to hide his scheme from investigators. He falsley told an Allstate fraud investigator that he had no interest in AMS in June of 2019, and in August of 2020, he created and submitted a fake $1 million sales contract for AMS Cleaning in response to a federal grand jury subpoena. In January of 2021, he lied to a Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent saying that he had negotiated the sale of AMS Cleaning with an individual identified by Massey as “Jerry Wayne.”

Massey is set to be sentenced on August 4, where he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine. Massey owes $862,871.29 in restitution.

