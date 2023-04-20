Raleigh County man pleads guilty to export fraud violation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rana Zeeshan Tanveer, 42, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to committing an export fraud violation. He admitted to knowingly submitting false export valuations for two high-technology devices that he shipped to Pakistan.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, “On May 31, 2017, Tanveer ordered the two high-technology items, paying more than $4,000 for both items. The two items were shipped to Tanveer in Beckley and he received them on June 7, 2017. Tanveer admitted to creating a false invoice that intentionally understated the value of the items as less than $200. Tanveer further admitted to using the false invoice to ship the items to Pakistan using a freight forwarding service in July 2017.”

Tanveer also admitted to intentionally using false invoices on at least six other occasions from June 14, 2014, through August 20, 2018, which deliberately undervalued the purchase cost of the U.S.-origin technology that Tanveer exported to Pakistan.

“Mr. Tanveer pleaded guilty to unlawfully shipping high-technology devices overseas and is now being held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to prosecute those who would undermine our nation’s security and economic interest by flouting U.S. export control laws.”

Federal law requires the filing of accurate Electronic Export Information (EEI) through the Automated Export System (AES) about certain items that are exported from the United States. It is a federal crime to knowingly submit false or misleading Electronic Export Information. The purpose of this export requirement is to strengthen the ability of the United States to prevent the export of certain items to unauthorized destinations or end users. Accurate information in the Automated Export System also aids the United States in targeting, identifying, and, when necessary, confiscating suspicious or illegal items or shipments prior to export.

“Violating export control requirements is a serious offense,” said Thompson. “Our office is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who evade U.S. export laws.”

Tanveer is set to be sentenced on August 4 where he will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

