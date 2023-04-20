Officer critically injured in Louisville mass shooting transferring hospitals

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt will be moving to a different hospital for continued treatment of pneumonia, officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Wilt will be moved to University of Louisville Jewish Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said in a social media post.

“Please continue to pray,” the post reads.

The officer was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, eight days after being injured while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Wilt was one of three LMPD officers injured in the shooting. Five people died from the shooting, and the shooter also died after exchanging gunfire with officers.

The department shared video one day later of Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway coming into contact with the shooter around 8:30 a.m. on April 10.

Police said the shooter waited for officers to arrive before firing additional shots toward Wilt and Galloway.

Wilt was shot in the head, while Galloway was treated for a minor injury and released from the hospital.

UofL Health said Wilt is the only patient that remains hospitalized from the shooting after seven other patients have been released.

Louisville Metro Police Foundation is asking for continued support for Wilt’s family and is collecting donations for medical expenses. For more information and to donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Court Generic
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime involving more than $850,000
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened in a wooded...
UPDATE: Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s confirms teen victim in Beckley shooting

Latest News

Celebration
United Methodist Temple to celebrate 40 years
The map shows where a shooting took place on Thursday, April 20.
Beckley Police launch homicide investigation
Hinton welcomes influx of fishermen and women to inaugural New River Carp Open
Hinton welcomes influx of fishermen and women to inaugural New River Carp Open
Anthony DeMetro
West Virginia parole officer sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assault
Fishers came from far and wide to Hinton on Thursday.
Hinton welcomes influx of fishermen and women to inaugural New River Carp Open