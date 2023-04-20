Oakvale Elementary’s new therapy dog

OAKVALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students at Oakvale Elementary School welcomed their new therapy dog, Oakley today.

Oakley is a labradoodle and is the first therapy dog at Mercer County school.

This is a Communities in Schools project called Pet for Paws where the mission is to put therapy dogs in schools in each county across the state.

Students were told about Oakley months ago to plan a weeklong homecoming which included writing letters and songs to welcome the new dog.

The reason behind the want for these types of dogs is to help students, especially ones that are having a hard time getting adjusted after the pandemic feel more comfortable.

First Lady Cathy Justice spoke to the children during the celebration. She explains that she wants every child to succeed and hopes that the new edition will make an impact on the school. “We want them to feel like they have a friend. This dog will be here every day. Greet them at the door everyday so they have a real reason to come to school. And we are just so happy to be at Oakvale. The children seem to love him and the teachers as well.”

Oakley has gone through months of training to prepare him to help the students of Oakvale.

