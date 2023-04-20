Local car dealership donates to BARC

Share the Love donation
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local car dealership teamed up with Subaru to help the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization corporation by donating seven thousand two hundred dollars.

Subaru hosted the national Share the Love Event and locally Cole Subaru was able to donate the money to go toward helping to cover or reduce the cost to events at the Granada.

BARC’s President says these types of donations really make a difference in helping the non-profit

A free showing of the Northfork Blue Demons basketball championship documentary will be held at the Granada this Saturday starting at 5.

