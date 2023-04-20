Kylie Meadows signs professional contract with Puerto Rico’s Montaneras de Morovis

Meadows led AAC in scoring this season
By Josh Widman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Kylie Meadows is continuing her basketball career in Puerto Rico.

Meadows has signed with Montaneras de Morovis of the BSNF league.

She led the Appalachian Athletic Conference in scoring this season with 17.2 points per game and added 8.6 rebounds per game. Meadows scored 1,324 with the Lady Rams and she made the AAC All-Conference First Team twice. Meadows posted 11 double-doubles this season and made the Virginia SID All-State second team two times.

