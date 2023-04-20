Greenhouse at Princeton Senior High School opens to the public

Students use the greenhouse to grow and sell fruits, vegetables, and flowers
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The recent warm weather may put gardening on the minds of people in the area, and Princeton Senior High School is no exception. The greenhouse at Princeton Senior High School was open to the public Thursday for their grand opening for the year. The greenhouse has fruits, vegetables, and flowers – all grown by students. Teachers we spoke to describe the greenhouse as a shining light to the school.

“It gives, especially our students, an opportunity to get work skills, social skills...” says Sanette Collins, a special ed. teacher.

“It gives our kids who normally wouldn’t have the same future track that a lot of the kids in the main building have an option, an opportunity to find self-sufficiency and self-satisfaction through growing things and through getting their hands dirty...” says Jennifer Weakley, another special ed. teacher.

If you would like to purchase some plants and produce growing here, the greenhouse is open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to help the students.

