Greenbrier Resort to hold inaugural Wild and Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo in the fall

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - For more than a century, the Greenbrier Resort has been known as the “sportsman’s paradise.” Now, the resort is putting that name to the test.

The inaugural Wild and Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo is set for Friday, September 22, and will run through Monday, September 25.

And as the name suggests, it will focus on all things outdoors.

“You’ll be able to get on the streams and in the woods and at the gun club and really try out some of these products,” shared Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for the Greenbrier Resort. “There’s going to be a lot of hands-on activities throughout the expo, throughout the weekend.”

Those involved say the expo won’t just be a great opportunity for people to learn more skills or even hone their old ones. It will also be a way to get folks to learn and appreciate the craft, no matter their age, ability or skill level.

“Everybody, Everybody can shoot no matter what,” explained 19-year-old shooting instructor Makayla Scott. “No matter their age, everything, and that’s basically our passion is getting everyone in a gun.”

One of the expo’s sponsors is HuntChief, a Pennsylvania brand that gives hunters creative ways to prepare their game. HuntChief owner Jeremy Critchfield says the event will help teach valuable skills to all those who participate, but says he is particularly excited to educate the younger generation.

“Shooting a bow, learning how to use a climbing tree stand, talking about how to grow food plots. Just there are so many things that are lost on younger generations, so an expo like this that’s going to bring something through for everybody, to get that next generation in the outdoors, and, of course, we’re going to show you how to cook it, too.”

The Wild and Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo will be set up throughout the Greenbrier Resort’s 11,000 acres. Competitions, hands-on activities- including fishing, bird hunting, archery, skeet and trap shooting, sporting clays, off-road driving and falconry- and food tastings are already on the schedule.

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages five to 12. To learn more about the expo, visit greenbrier.com/expo.

