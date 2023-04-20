Future of correctional officer pay still up in the air

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It doesn’t look like there will be higher pay coming for correctional officers anytime soon.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice said he isn’t ready to call lawmakers back to Charleston for a special session to address worker compensation.

Justice has supported a bill that would add cost of living adjustment recommendations twice in the past, but so far, that bill has gone nowhere.

The governor says he won’t call lawmakers back until he can make sure they can pass a bill he supports.

“I can’t call a special session and create just a food fight for the sake of calling a special session. I’ve got to have assurance that we’re not going to waste taxpayers dollars and that we’re going to bring the folks back in and get something done in regards to this,” Gov. Justice said.

As of December, there were more than 1,000 vacancies statewide for correctional officers.

