Bluefield University Theater to perform “Matilda: the Musical”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield University will soon be performing Matilda the Musical. The story follows a smart young girl in an abusive household who learns she has the power to move things with her mind. Olivia Deel, who plays the title role of Matilda, says she’s looking forward to portraying this unique character on stage.

“She definitely loves to read... She’s very smart, and she’s just, like, very confident,” says Deel.

Song and dance are a big part of this musical. Abigail McComas, actor and choreographer for the play, says she’s been teaching complicated dance numbers to the kids.

“It’s probably been the hardest choreography I’ve done for the department so far. The music’s really different, and I’ve had to put more challenging steps into it just because of the beat and how fast the songs are...” says McComas, “...these are some of the smartest kids I’ve worked with so far and I don’t just say that...”

McComas says, despite the difficult dances, the kids are having fun, and she’s sure audiences will too.

Matilda the Musical will open on Thursday, April 27th with performances through Sunday, April 30th. If you are interested in seeing this play, tickets at the door are twelve dollars for adults and seven dollars for students and seniors. If you buy tickets in advance, tickets are two dollars cheaper. Tickets can be purchased here.

