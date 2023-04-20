Bluefield blanks Summers County in softball doubleheader

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Lady Beavers hosted the Summers County Lady Bobcats in a softball doubleheader Wednesday.

In game one, Bluefield got out to an 11-0 lead and would go onto win 15-0 in three innings. Maddie Lawson for Bluefield would only throw two walks and a hit batter in her third straight no-hitter.

In game two, Bluefield got out to an 11-0 lead again in the first inning and would win 16-0. Cara Brown in the circle also threw a no-hitter in the performance.

