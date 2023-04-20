Big changes to our weather pattern are coming this weekend

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for one more day, before changes arrive in time for this weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear, dry, and mild, with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring increasing clouds, but we should stay dry and warm. Highs will top off again in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

Surface Map (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will begin to develop Friday night as a cold front approaches. We’ll otherwise become mainyl cloudy and breezy with lows in the 50s again Friday night.

HIGH TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will hover in the 50s early Saturday, dropping a bit through the day. Temps hit the 30s and 40s by Sarturday night. On and off rain is looking likely Saturday and into Saturday evening. A few snowflakes could mix in at higher elevations Saturday night-early Sunday.

Sunday looks cool with occasional showers; highs will be in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

We look cool to start next week...but temps should eventually become more seasonable...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

