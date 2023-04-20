Beckley mother who gave the gift of life gets one back in return


By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - April is ‘Donate Life Month.’ To help educate the public on organ donation, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) hosted a flag raising ceremony in Beckley with CORE (The Center for Organ Recovery and Education).

Attending the ceremony were a mother, daughter duo with a remarkable story of strength and survival.

In November of 2015, Tammy Evans of Beckley was diagnosed with a terminal case of NASH (severe inflammation of the liver). When she learned she would need a transplant to survive, her daughter Shannon Barbero did not think twice about volunteering to help.

“I remember going to my dad’s house to let him know that my mom was sick and this is what I was going to do. Normally, when I’m about to make a bad decision, he usually tries to talk me out of it. But he saw the look on my face and said what do you need me to do? I said I need you to be my caregiver and he did,” Barbero said.

The transplant was performed at a Pittsburgh hospital in April of 2019, when Barbero donated half of her liver to her mother. Overtime, the liver in both women is expected to fully regenerate.

Today, four years after the life-saving surgery, both mother and daughter are doing well.

“This process has really made our family so much stronger. Mom posted this. Everybody comes for all of the holidays. If we want to have a cookout or a party, we do it at her house,” explained Barbero.

Evans said she initially worried about allowing her daughter to undergo such a major surgery. But after she researched the issue and learned about the success rates for donors, she signed off.

“She (my daughter) is the true hero in this story,” said Evans.

To learn more about organ recovery and education, visit: CORE | Center for Organ Recovery & Education

