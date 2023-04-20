Beckley man pleads guilty to federal fraud crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Timothy Gross, 39, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting to making a fraudulent payment with an employer-issued card as part of a scheme to divert more than $65,000 in credit card charges in his person bank account.

According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, Gross was hired by Amerihost LLC in 2020 as a maintenance worker for Beckley Town Homes, a multi-unit apartment building in Beckley, and as a part of his employment, he was issued a credit card for legitimate business purposes and not for personal use.

“On April 5, 2020, Gross used his Amerihost-issued credit card to submit a $1,712 payment to “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing.” Gross admitted that no work had been conducted to justify the payment, and that he created a fraudulent invoice that described the payment as being for eight circuit-breaker panel boxes. Gross further admitted that he opened an account for “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing” on the Square payments platform to divert payments from the Amerihost-issued credit card for his personal use and linked that Square account to his personal bank account,” said Thompson.

Between the dates of January 1, 2020, until April 15, 2020, Gross used the Amerihost-issued credit card to send more than $65,000 in unauthorized, fraudulent payments to “J and Sons Electrical and Plumbing” for work that was not performed, which was at least 38 separate times.

Gross is set to be sentenced on August 4 where he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Gross owes more than $65,000 in restitution.

